How Peter Obi lobbied me to become Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in 2019 – Reno Omokri spills

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian politician and sociopolitical commentator, has recounted how Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, allegedly lobbied him to become Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential elections.

Reno, who made the revelation via his verified Instagram account, claimed his decision to spill the secret was prompted by recent insults from Ob’s supporters.

Noting his disappointment in Obi, who he claims is quiet while his supporters insult him, the socio-political commentator recalled how he, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met in Dubai to discuss the 2019 general elections.

Registering his grievances, Reno wrote: