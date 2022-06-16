Following the alleged death of an influencer, there has been a lot of opinions and advices from many Nigerians including celebrities regarding plastic surgery.

Joining the trend, Veteran Nollywood actress Mary Njoku took to her Instagram handle recently to explain to Nigerians in details, how to identify a fake plastic surgeon.

According to her, There are Cosmetic surgeons who claim they schooled abroad and have a license to practice there, who now move to Nigeria and charge ridiculous less prices. According to her, they are clearly fake and Nigerians should run from them.

She went ahead to list the questions people should ask when they meet plastic surgeons like this.

Mary also took out time to state the bitter truth which is that Nigeria has now become a safe place for these bad plastic surgeons to fool gullible people with their fake accents and ridiculous less prices.

However, she also stated that some shallow minded Nigerians who blame these victims of fake plastic surgeons are the reason why they (fake cosmetic surgeons) continue to kill people.

She ended by deeply appreciating genuine plastic surgeons who come back home to save lives.

