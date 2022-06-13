Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown also known as “Princess of Africow” has declared his interest to become a BBNaija housemate.

The crossdresser took to his social media account to appeal to the organizers of the popular Nigerian reality TV show “Big Brother Naija” to give him a slot in the upcoming 2022 edition.

In the audition video he shared to his social Media account, he went on and on to brag about being the most interesting person on the internet.

The drag queen also claimed to be a very good cook and compared himself to ladies claiming to make an even better wife material if he were a woman.

Despite his appeal which was posted way past the audition deadline which was from the 17th of May to the 30th of May, some Netizens are already taking sides with him as they see him as someone who would bring premium entertainment to the house.