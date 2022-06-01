TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

“I bless the day I found you” – Actor, Francis Duru hails wife as they celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru and his wife, Adokiye, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

The actor shared a photo of himself and his wife and showered accolades on her, while noting that they are stuck together forever.

READ ALSO

19-yr-old boy who engaged 17-yr-old girlfriend cancels…

I will be very annoyed if I see anybody I don’t know…

Francis who never misses an opportunity to praise his wife and mother of his three children, stated that they are stuck together forever.

He wrote,

“Stuck 4 Eva……HIs Design..
Blessed with 3 most wonderful kids….HIS FAVOUR..sustained ….BY HIS GRACE…
HELD BY THE NAIL…for 19years to an amazing woman…my elegant stallion…I bless the day I found you..you fill the essence fueled from on high..my great midwife..

tnx for being you and being there for us…thanks Dox..no one but you…my undying love I vow 4 Eva…we bless God good people ..it’s our wedding anniversary ..your prayers will be cherished most…may the good Lord bless you all abundantly.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

Sabinus sues Peak Milk 1 billion naira for using ‘something hooge’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I bless the day I found you” – Actor, Francis Duru hails wife as they celebrate…

Lecturer teams up with staff to forcefully shave student’s hair at bells…

2face Idibia finally speaks out on his family’s alleged marital crisis, pleads…

“It is better to be 55 and unmarried than staying in an enduring marriage’ –…

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post

“I love Inno and his 7 kids” – Annie Idibia tackles critics

Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed, reveals next action

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More