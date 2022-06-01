Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru and his wife, Adokiye, are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

The actor shared a photo of himself and his wife and showered accolades on her, while noting that they are stuck together forever.

Francis who never misses an opportunity to praise his wife and mother of his three children, stated that they are stuck together forever.

He wrote,

“Stuck 4 Eva……HIs Design..

Blessed with 3 most wonderful kids….HIS FAVOUR..sustained ….BY HIS GRACE…

HELD BY THE NAIL…for 19years to an amazing woman…my elegant stallion…I bless the day I found you..you fill the essence fueled from on high..my great midwife..

tnx for being you and being there for us…thanks Dox..no one but you…my undying love I vow 4 Eva…we bless God good people ..it’s our wedding anniversary ..your prayers will be cherished most…may the good Lord bless you all abundantly.”