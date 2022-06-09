I can’t believe you are gone, I’ll miss you – Yul Edochie mourns

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has remembered late clergyman, Prophet TB Joshua, who passed on around this time, last year (2021).

In a post he made on his Instagram page, the actor said he still can’t believe the popular prophet is gone.

In his words,

‘I still can’t believe you’re gone, it’s one year already, God knows best, I miss you, I will continue to celebrate your life on earth. Rest well sir. Snr Prophet TB Joshua’.

His post stirred up emotions among his fans and social media users who took to the comments section to leave their thoughts.

We should recall that Prophet TB Joshua who is the founder of the synagogue church of all nations (SCOAN) passed on in the month of June, 2021.