I can’t live fake life – Pretty lady proudly showcases her roadside noodles cooking business

A young lady identified as queen, has been praised extensively by Nigerians for being proud and showing casing what she does for a living.

The lady took to the popular micro blogging platform, Twitter to reveal that she makes Noodles by the roadside for consumption of the public.

She took to her social media page to share series of photos of her at her shop making noodles with an apron tied.

Her posts has since gone viral and has garnered the the praise of Twitter users.

She captioned the photos: “My job my pride”

Lots of social media users have liked her posts and congratulated her as well as praised her, after her post went viral, with some netizens asking for her location so they can patronize her Noodles business.