I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he didn’t follow me’ – Liquorose breaks silence

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Big Brother Naija Ex-housemate Liquorose, who was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Emmanuel, has revealed what ultimately drove them apart.

When I caught him in the room with that girl, the light were off, so I walked out thinking that my so called boyfriend will be after me. He didn’t look for me or call me,” Liquorose hinted looking quite heartbroken in a short clip from their Reunion show.

It would be recalled that their relationship crisis started when they took the Dubai trip, which was sponsored for all housemates.

It seemed so many relationships crashed and several hidden things happened in Dubai as housemates keep talking about Dubai.

This also confirmed Cutie Julls post that the reason why the couple broke up was due to cheating allegations.

Though, the controversial blogger claimed that Liquorose caught him in Dubai with a male partner, however, Emmanuel shut the report down.

According to the blogger, Rose was upset and had called off the relationship.

