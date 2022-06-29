I cheated on my boyfriend of two years with his friend not knowing they were testing me – Lady

A heartbroken lady has recounted how her two-year relationship crashed after she had an affair with her boyfriend’s friend.

She claimed that after meeting up with her man’s friend, her boyfriend unexpectedly showed up at the venue of their date.

The young woman who told her story in a video that was published online claimed that until they returned home, she felt remorseful and was unsure of what to do.

However, when he was at home, he was in the bathroom when his friend, with whom she had gone out, sent him a message.

His friend (the same guy she had gone on a date with) was enquiring whether he has already chased her away, astonished by the text, she queried her boyfriend and he disclosed that it was all a test. That was how they parted ways.

Watch the video below: