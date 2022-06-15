I collected money from my boyfriend for abort!on and gave it to my other guy – Young lady confesses

A young Ghanaian woman has disclosed how she utilized pregnancy to trick her boyfriend into giving her money so she can give it to her other boyfriend.

According to the lady, she had lied to her boyfriend that she has taken in and would need money to abo*t the child.

The young man who had feared becoming a father so soon and without preparation, had decided to give her some money to go remove it.

When the boyfriend had given her the money for the purported abo*tion, she gave the money to another man she is in an amorous relationship with.

While speaking on the Vox pop road side interview, the young lady had stated that she had done so because she was in love with the other guy she gave the money to.

Watch her speak below;