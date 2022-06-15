TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep…

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they…

I collected money from my boyfriend for abort!on and gave it to my other guy – Young lady confesses

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Ghanaian woman has disclosed how she utilized pregnancy to trick her boyfriend into giving her money so she can give it to her other boyfriend.

According to the lady, she had lied to her boyfriend that she has taken in and would need money to abo*t the child.

The young man who had feared becoming a father so soon and without preparation, had decided to give her some money to go remove it.

READ ALSO

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told…

When the boyfriend had given her the money for the purported abo*tion, she gave the money to another man she is in an amorous relationship with.

While speaking on the Vox pop road side interview, the young lady had stated that she had done so because she was in love with the other guy she gave the money to.

Watch her speak below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man who dumped his girlfriend to be with his mother and sleep with her, laments

Nigerian lady narrates what her boyfriend did after she told him that she was…

Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Comedienne, Kiekie falls off stage at an award show (Video)

Alex Ekubo’s ex fiancee, Fancy lands in Lagos months after calling off…

Mother of twin boys shares sad story of how she lost her hubby one year after…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I collected money from my boyfriend for abort!on and gave it to my other guy –…

“God please heal her for us” – Fans pray as Tems postpones UK shows after being…

2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election

“Hmm this is deep” – Rosy Meurers’ message to Denrele…

“Preparing myself for my future husband” – Crossdresser…

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“I don dey add weight oooooo” – Actress Eniola Badmus cries…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More