“I cook, I clean, I sabi nack” – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself

Veteran Nollywood actress and Instagram influencer, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed some of the things she’s good at.

Recall that the actress had gone through a terrible breakup with her ex lover Opeyemi David Falegan some months ago as they both repeatedly exposed each other’s dirty secrets on their social media pages.

Although, she hints she might have found love again as an anonymous lover keeps giving her gifts and has also gone the length of placing the actress on a monthly allowance.

Taking to her social media page, Nkechi Blessing shared a video of a pot steaming stew and captioned that she’s a full option bay.

Nkechi says she can cook clean and can perform ladies bedroom duties well.