TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her…

‘I didn’t kill my wife, she died of lungs cancer’ – Late Singer, Osinachi husband cries out

News
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Nwachukwu, the estranged husband of late gospel singer Osinachi, claims she died of lung cancer.

The suspect stated this on Friday, June 3, shortly after being arraigned before a Federal Capital Territory High Court on a 23-count charge bordering on culpable homicide.

The defendant, whose wife allegedly died as a result of his prolonged assault, pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations contained in the charge preferred by the Federal Government against him.

READ ALSO

Doctor who was allegedly sent by Apostle Suleiman to kill…

‘They are threatening to kill my daughter if she…

Following Nwachukwu’s plea of innocence, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, in a short ruling, ordered his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre, even as she adjourned the case till June 16 and 17 for trial.

Recall that Osinachi died on April 8, 2022 after spending some time on life support.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s pregnant not knowing…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

You are an 0loriburuku – Laide Bakare slams Tonto Dikeh

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

Bobrisky shows off his intimidating account balance (Screenshot)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘I didn’t kill my wife, she died of lungs cancer’ – Late Singer, Osinachi…

Nkechi Blessing lambasts Reno Omokri for comparing her to Tinubu

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

“Mercy said No that day” – Kate Henshaw recounts how God saved her…

2face Idibia’s son, Justin takes center stage at his school’s graduation…

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

I have no interest in being a man, society expects a lot from them – South…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More