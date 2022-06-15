TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and film producer, Eniola Badmus has got many people talking after crying out over gaining weight.

The 44-year-old award-winning actress came back to Nigeria from abroad, for the African Magic Viewers Choice Award, and has been in Lagos since before returning to Canada few days ago.

Eniola Badmus is a well-known plus-sized actress, who has recently worked on herself to lose weight, and has yielded positive results, leaving many in awe over her gorgeous body transformation.

The talented actress, who has been in Nigeria for some weeks, took to her social media page to share a video of herself as she went back abroad.

In the video, someone, who seemed to be her friend, could be heard jokingly mocking her that she has lost weight.

Replying to her friend’s comment on her weight, the beautiful screen diva revealed she has even added more weight, with her visit to Nigeria, with 3 kg added when she weighed a day before.

In her words she wrote:
“I don dey add weight oooooo……..Too much Atenu different Gbenusi
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

However, reacting to the post, many of her fans begged her not to add weight, while others maintained that they liked her regardless of her weight.

Watch the video below:

