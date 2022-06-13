TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A 52 year old Nigerian woman with the Tiktok username @o.gbest has celebrated going to her husband’s house at the age of 52.

While expressing her excitement, she posted a video on her social media account where she said:

Today is my day and I am so happy and so fulfilled. I feel like jumping out of my skin!!! God had done it!!! I am so excited.”

She went on further to add the following caption to her video:

God you changed my Name to Mrs Somebody @52. I’m about to wed @52 guys, God never fails. Please help me thank this God”

Friends and well wishers have taken to the comment section of her post to share in her joy as she weds the love of her life.

