“I feel used” – Lady cheating with bestie’s boyfriend threatens to expose affair after getting dumped

A heartbroken woman has recounted how her friend’s boyfriend with whom she slept with dumped her.

While narrating her ordeal to a relationship adviser, the lady revealed how her affair with her friend’s boyfriend led to the crash of the relationship.

After the relationship crashed, she still continued to have an affair with her friend’s boyfriend until she found out the guy was about marrying someone else.

Read her story below:

” Nurse chioma, I know people will curse me. I deserve it but please try and see my pain too. He used me. My bestie accommodated me when I had accommodation problems in school.

There’s this her boyfriend who’s always coming around. He’s the one that got her the accommodation. At a point the man started having his eyes on me. One thing lead to another, we started having s$.x codedly.

Unknown to my bestie. My bestie started suspecting that her man is cheating but didn’t know who he was cheating with. I got a new sim entirely that I use in communicating with him.

My bestie went to visit him and saw my sms and she broke up with him. Still , she didn’t know it was with me. I started consoling her and started being nicer to d man. I will go to his house, cook, wash clothes and other wifey duties cos I don’t want him to miss my bestie

We finished school, went for service and my bestie got married to another man she met during service. I was still dating her ex boyfriend. My bestie and I still talks but since she got married and traveled to us, she barely have my time.

I don’t mind cos I need privacy to focus on my relationship with her ex boyfriend. My bestie chatted me days ago to tell me that my boyfriend is getting married. He sent an invitation letter to her.

The same man that faked me last weekend. We spent the weekend together and I never suspected this. He didn’t even post on his Instagram. I confronted him and he didn’t deny it.

When I question him about his betrayal to me, he said he doesn’t owe me any explanation. After all he didn’t promise me marriage. The next thing, he blocked me

I feel used nurse chi. After aborting 3pregnacies, he’s paying me back with this. I asked my bestie for the picture of d girl he’s getting married to and I want to tell her the kind of man her fiancé is. Please post anonymous”

