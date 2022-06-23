I found out my friend and I were dating same girl when he asked me to talk to his girlfriend after they fought – Man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user identified as Ayobami has shared the surprising way he found out that the lady he was going out with was the same girl his friend was dating.

Recounting his story, the man revealed that he had visited his friend who later informed him that his girlfriend would be coming over.

The friend then begged him to talk to his girlfriend when she comes because they’ve been at loggerheads.

Shockingly, when the lady came, he realized that the girl his friend was dating was also his own girlfriend.

In his words:

“Went to visit my friend today, he said his woman is coming over, but he doesn’t want to see her cause they are having issues.

So I should go and meet her and tell her he’s not around. Omo na my woman I see for gate ooo. I can’t breeeeeeeet.”

