“I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful religion on earth” – Man says as he converts to Islam

By Ezie Innocent

Chigozirim Emeakayi, a Nigerian of Igbo extraction, has disclosed his conversion to Islam on Twitter.

Chigozirim, who is also a strong advocate of President Muhammadu Buhari, claims that he converted to Islam since it is the world’s most nonviolent faith, and that he now goes by the Muslim name “Aliyu.”

The Muslim convert took to his social media page to write;

My name is now Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi, as I fully accept and embrace the most peaceful Religion on Earth.”
The young man also shared series of pictures he had taken at the mosques as he reveals excitedly that he had attended his first Juma’at service.

Alhamdulillah!

Today, I had my first Juma’at Prayers at the Annur Mosque. Allah ya sauwake min.

Juma’at Mubarak”, he penned.

The young Muslim convert has received loads of gifts such as a new Muslim prayer mat, a Quran, following his conversion to Islam.

