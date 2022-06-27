TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I have never failed in leadership” – Tonto Dikeh brags as she defends her deputy governorship position

By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh has stated that she’s ready for the deputy governorship race.

While speaking in an interview, she said that she’s never failed when it comes to leadership.

According to the actress, she’s been preparing for this for three years and is ready for any criticism over her deputy governorship candidate position.

Speaking on Channel TV’s Sunday politics, she said:

“I know that this is controversial but nevertheless, this is the truth: a deputy is a spare tyre and I’m willing to be the best spare tyre every governor or every man had ever had.”

“It is not something that I just came out or emerged with. We had a lot of time to work on this and for this. Criticism, I am ready; not criticism, I am ready. So, it doesn’t matter where the question is coming from or where it is not coming from.”

While speaking on leadership, she said:

“I have failed in my life, I am not denying that and everybody has seen that. But am I going to fail with leadership? Have I ever failed in leadership? Let’s start with motherhood, I have ever failed in motherhood? Have I ever failed with my Foundation? I think I was one of the Foundations who actually stood up for this country and helped this country in the time of the (COVID-19) pandemic.

There was no assistance whatsoever, I did it myself; I did it even more than the government. I did more than Imo State. I did it because I cared. So, I am prepared for whatever criticism it is. I know that it would come.”

