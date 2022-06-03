I have no interest in being a man, society expects a lot from them – South African feminist

A south African feminist identified with the Twitter handle, Joli Inkomo has said that she doesn’t have any interest in being a man or taking up male gender roles.

The feminist took to the micro blogging platform, Twitter to state that men are burdened with so much responsibilities and expectations which the society expects them to achieve no matter what.

She also remarked how social conventions require that men be hardworking, react less emotionally, be romantic to his spouse and still provide for the family.

“I have no interest in being a man shem. You must work hard, be established, provide for your family, always be strong and show no sign of not coping.

Then be romantic and attentive. Any sign of danger you must be prepared to fight to protect your woman. Also always have money,” the feminist wrote

