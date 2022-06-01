TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A software engineer based in Nigeria has disclosed that he is now married to the female recruiter whom he reached out to for a job via LinkedIn.

He took to Twitter to share the message he sent to her via LinkedIn in May 2020, after he lost his previous job due to a pandemic.

The woman asked him to send his CV in the chat.

However, by June 2020, just one month after, chats show him already calling her “babe” and planning their life together.

The couple are now married. Sharing screenshots of their chats, the husband wrote:

“It’s been two years that I went to look for work but left with the boss lady herself. _Alhamdulillah Robbil’Alamin_ ”

See photos of their chats below:

