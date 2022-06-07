TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be…

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church…

“I made the best decision of my life on this day” – Obi Cubana celebrates 14th traditional wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Celebrity billionaire business man, Obi Cubana celebrates 14th traditional wedding anniversary with his wife.

The socialite shared stunning video of his beautiful wife well attired in a green dress dancing to Flavor’s “Mmege’, hailing her as the best decision he ever made.
He wrote:
“The Traditional wine carrying of this beautiful model-queen took place exactly 14yrs ago this day, in Obosi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State!!
This is one of my life’s BEST decisions; getting married to this damsel!!
Ok, next week Tuesday 14th is our 14th wedding anniversary……the story continues then!
@lush_eby ….nwanyi oma, mkpuru mma m, tomato 🍅 jos m, udala usö m, azu cubana m, the sweetest thing that can NEVER cause me diabetes!!!😍😍😁😁
I celebrate you everyday biko!!!❤❤❤❤❤”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Owo Black Sunday: We are alive – Couple rumoured to be dead, speaks

My father slept with me for years, we have a child together – Mother…

Priest speaks on Ondo attack, says ‘we were locked in the church for over 20…

Video of prophet who predicted about impending attack in ondo two months ago…

Reactions as BBNaija Angel’s message to Tinubu surfaces (Screenshot)

Winners chapel pastor resigns from church, turns into a full time babalawo

Lady whose husband infected her with H!V narrates how it made their marriage…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Women who fix long nails can’t make good wives – Stanley Nweze says,…

“I made the best decision of my life on this day” – Obi Cubana…

“The masked man shøt the choirmaster in my front” – Lady who survived the…

Gospel singer, Yinka Alaseyori jubilant as she receives car as birthday gift…

25-year-old lady is determined to continue schooling despite writing WAEC and…

Lady tries to show off her boyfriend but he quickly hides his face after…

“This is what success looks like” – Mr Eazi says as he completes a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More