“I made the best decision of my life on this day” – Obi Cubana celebrates 14th traditional wedding anniversary
Celebrity billionaire business man, Obi Cubana celebrates 14th traditional wedding anniversary with his wife.
The socialite shared stunning video of his beautiful wife well attired in a green dress dancing to Flavor’s “Mmege’, hailing her as the best decision he ever made.
He wrote:
“The Traditional wine carrying of this beautiful model-queen took place exactly 14yrs ago this day, in Obosi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State!!
This is one of my life’s BEST decisions; getting married to this damsel!!
Ok, next week Tuesday 14th is our 14th wedding anniversary……the story continues then!
@lush_eby ….nwanyi oma, mkpuru mma m, tomato 🍅 jos m, udala usö m, azu cubana m, the sweetest thing that can NEVER cause me diabetes!!!😍😍😁😁
I celebrate you everyday biko!!!❤❤❤❤❤”
