“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro shows off progress of plastic surgery

Blessing Okoro, a single mother and relationship adviser, tears up as she shows off the results of her liposuction surgery.

This comes just days after the relationship adviser announced her surgery embankment, despite previously condemning such a procedure.

Blessing Okoro wept in pain as she revealed punctured parts of her back on Instagram to give her fans an update.

“Healing so fast …..

Respect to all the queens who have done liposuction 💪💪💪💪. I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us😃😃.

It’s a journey indeed….

Price just went up,” she wrote.

