“I pity the person that will buy my phone” – Apostle Chibuzor warns after his phone got missing

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), recently took to his Facebook account to announce that his phone is missing.

He also pleaded with whoever saw the phone not to flash the phone and then sell it because it will affect the lives of many as he would lose contact with people he wants to support.

Nevertheless, the apostle promised to allocate a fully funded scholarship slot to whoever returns his phone, noting that he will change the person’s life and will give the person three times the amount he used in buying the phone.

Observe that, Apostle Chibuzor has been of great help numerous Nigerians, ranging from those he gave a fully funded scholarship to study abroad to those he opened businesses for here in Nigeria.

However, a few days after declaring how important the phone is to him, the apostle revealed that he pities whomever that buys his phone.

He wrote:

“I pity the person that will buy my phone”

