I think this girl is after my life – Man laments after his pretty girlfriend requested for over N300k (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures the humorous interaction between a man and his girlfriend when she makes a monetary request.

The man had been relaxing in his room when his partner breeze in and he sensed that she was about making a request.

His suspicion had been entirely correct because when he asked the lady what the issue was, she said she needed cash.

When her boyfriend pressed her for further information about why she needed the money, she told him that he should instead inquire about how much she wanted.

He exclaimed in shock when she said N302,000 after he asked how much she wants.

Sharing the video, the young man captured it:

This girl needs to sign an undertaking, I think she’s after my life”

