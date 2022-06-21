I told him I had 6 siblings and I never heard from him again – Lady cries out

A Nigerian lady with the Twitter username @jennygodswill has narrated how a young man abandoned her after she told him she had 6 younger siblings.

According to her, she went on a date with the man and it was going pretty well. They started talking more often and getting serious until he asked her how many siblings she had.

She opened up to him about having 6 siblings and that was the last time she heard from him.

She tweeted:

“Met this handsome guy we eventually started talking and being serious, along the line he asked me how many younger siblings do i have, I told him I have 6, and that was the last time I heard from him 😫 Men what Exactly do you guys want 🤦”

Netizens have taken to her comments section to react to the situation. Read some comments below.

@Dumbledore -“It is his perogative as the person actively pursuing you to decide when he wants to withdraw.

Instead of complaining, why don’t you assure him there won’t be any billings from your end and that you’d be responsible 100% for your family instead of coming here to play the victim.”

@kaymonie4life – “The reason why oyinbo ppl tend to grow and have healthier lives than us apart from their weather and clean environment is because they dont bear to many unnecessary burdens. We hear too much here. Family burden, in law burdens, siblings burden, extended family burden, church etc”

View the tweet below: