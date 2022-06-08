I was a single mum with no degree, now I’m an Engineer – Nigerian lady celebrates her growth

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Princess Ada, a female engineer, has resorted to social media to commemorate what she has accomplished despite the hurdles she has experienced in life.
The Nigerian woman, who lives in the United States, described herself as a single mum with no education at the age of 24.

She shared images of she and her lovely kids looking all happy and beautiful.
Ada proclaimed that she is now prosperous enough to provide for her youngsters with all of the luxuries that even youngsters with both parents are unable to enjoy.

In her words:

“I was once a poor 24 year old single mother with no degree. Today, I am a successful Engineer who can afford to give my children more than lots of children with both parents ever get. God is Able.”

