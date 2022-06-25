“I was billed ₦35,500 for just a plate of food” – Lady cries out

A Nigerian lady has narrated how. she unknowingly entered a high class restaurant and ate food worth more than N30k.

She said she was very hungry and that was the closest restaurant so she went without thinking twice.

However, when the bill was brought it surpassed her expectations which left her so shocked.

She wrote:

“l entered a nearby restaurant because hunger will not let me be great. It was the closest restaurant to me at that time and i was glad I did at first because of the heavenly AC.

I was given the food menu list but i couldn’t choose because of the big big prices on them, I sha put the menu list aside and asked them if they have amala, ewedu, and gbegiri with meat. The Amala, ewedu, and gbegiri:

I believed it was just an appetizer so I didn’t complain but waited for the main meal. Only for me to see a bill of N35,500 before me.

Is this for future purchases abi wetin I chop?

I was about to change it for them, but this big girl reputation cannot be soiled. So, I sha called the waiter to let her know she brought the wrong bill, because it cannot be me that ate N35,500 food when i once bought this entire package for N2,100 from Mama Put.

That’s how the waiter pointed at my order on the menu list: “Rose-shaped cassava flour paste with yellow beans puree and Jute mallow topped with mackerel fish, stew-soaked cow skin, and tripe”. Price: N30,500 A bottle of water: N4,999:99

I collected account number and made a transfer while crying premium tears inside.

As i packed my bag to leave, people of God, that’s how i heard, ‘hold on ma, you can’t go yet’. These people said i cannot leave their shop until they get alert, after I paid N35,500 for food that increased my hunger.

Las las, i spent three hours watching rich people eat, before they saw alert and released me. Big girl in the mud..”