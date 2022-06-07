TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actor and comedian, Victor Oyebode, popularly known as Boy Alinco, has revealed that he was lucky to meet his wife a virgin.

According to the comedian who spoke in a recent interview with Punch Newspaper, when he got married eight years ago, he was a bad boy mingling with ladies.

The actor said he decided to get married after some female fans started approaching him with relationship issues.

Due to his fear of indulging in extramarital affairs, he found a girlfriend and tied the knot with her.

He then when ahead to reveal that he did not expect his wife to be a virgin, but God provided him with one and he is grateful for that.

“I felt so blessed by God to have such a gift even though I felt I was undeserving, being a bad boy myself”, he added.

