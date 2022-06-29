TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has revealed how she lost her relationship of 6 years after carrying out a trending social media prank on her partner.

According to her story, she tried a prank which involves people lying to their partners about ending their relationships and sending a breakup message to them.

Unfortunately for the lady, her alleged boyfriend took the prank seriously and ended their relationship.

In the chat that was shared on social media, the lady sent the prank message to her boyfriend but he failed to respond the message until she sent another message.

She reminded him that he hadn’t replied anything since she dropped the message. However, her boyfriend replied saying he actually had nothing to say.

See the screenshot below:

