“I will defeat Atiku before 2pm on election day” – Yahaya Bello brags

News
By Ezie Innocent

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello reckons he can best Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.
While speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, the governor believes that before 2pm on election day, he’d already be celebrating victory.

He said:

“My interest is to fly the flag of APC as its presidential candidate and defeat PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the polls.

“So if you’re talking about whether I will beat Atiku or not, let me tell you, and I say this sometimes when I was running for my second time, when I was accosted by a press man in the villa and asked me whether I would be able to win my second term. And I said no, it’s not just victory we’re looking at but the margin of victory.

“And as I speak with you now before 2pm on the day of the general election, we’ll be celebrating victory by the special grace of God when I secure the party.”

