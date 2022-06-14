“I will do this life journey over and over again with you” – Obi Cubana and wife celebrate 14 year wedding anniversary

Popular Billionaire business man, Obi Cubana and his lovely wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu are celebrating 14 years wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple had celebrated their traditional wedding anniversary some weeks ago, marking the occasion with stunning photos.

Obinna and Ebinna who tied the conjugal knot on June 13, 2008, are marking 14 years of joyous marriage.

To mark their wedding anniversary, the couple shared lovely family photos and penned heartwarming messages to each other.

Obi Cubana wrote:

“Gratetul to God, thanktul to Him for these great past 14yrs of marital bliss, and the unimaginable blessings that followed……we appreciate You, GOD!

To my love @lush_eby i will do this life journey with you over and over and over again!

Thank you baby, for all u are to me, for all you do for us & Happy 14th wedding anniversary to us!!”

