I will never lend anybody money again – Ifuennada vows as she issues strong warning to her debtors

Nollywood actress and former BBNaija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, better known as Ifuennada has dropped a crucial message for her debtors.

The reality star disclosed that she would on no account lend out money to people again, since they are no longer responsible enough to return what they owe.

She also claimed that people are very responsible when it comes to begging and borrowing, but they’re the direct opposite when it comes to paying back.

In her words:

“To Whom It Concerns. Henceforth I will no longer be lending anyone money. People are very reliable when it comes to begging and borrowing, but they’re the direct opposite when it comes to paying back. Multiple deadlines pass and suddenly, you become the villain for asking for your money back.

If I ever change my mind and decide to lend again, Borrower must write a 500k word essay, giving me good reasons why i

should part with my money. Essay will be published on social media, so that when you default, World People will join me in dragging you.

Givers do not give because they have a lot, no, they give because they’re naturally benevolent. If someone gives you money in this Nigerian economy, the least you can do is pay it back promptly.”

See the screenshot of the post below: