‘If you can’t invest in your kids, don’t birth them’ – BBNaija Bam Bam issues warning to parents

Bamike Olawunmi (Bam Bam) of Big Brother Naija 2018 has taken to Twitter to emphasize the importance of parents ‘investing’ in their children.

It is unfair for parents to bring in ‘badly behaved children/humans causing pain and havoc in society,’ according to the reality show star.

Her tweet read; ‘Parents, it is absolutely unfair to give this world badly behaved children/humans causing pain and havoc in the society, if you will not invest in them, please don’t birth them.”

