“If your mummy born you well, come to Nigeria” – Tonto Dikeh clashes with Reno Omokri

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, loses her cool with former presidential aide Reno Omokri over a comparison he made about her.

The politician took to social media to compare one of the presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the mother of one and co-actor, Nkechi Blessing, and how they think alike.

“Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted, and is now exploding and exposing the jilter. Buhari don buy market.

He must either builds another ‘other room’ for Tinubu

On seeing the comment, Tonto Dikeh dared the rights activist to visit Nigeria after making such an ill-juxtapose about her personality.

“Reno Atiku’s houseboy, Twitter fingering from exile.. If your mummy born you well come to Nigeria, always on the wrong side of history..

Look at the difference your mate peter obi is creating rather you are here figh&ing young girls with bigger dreams than being a bingo to an oga!!

I’ll come back to give you a reply when peter obi wins as for now I’ll let you run your errands,” she wrote.

