“I’m a wonder child’ – Comedienne, KieKie celebrates self as she turns 32

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedienne, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka KieKie is exhilarated as she turns a new chapter today, June 20.

The reality star has turned 32 and has taken to social media to pen a beautiful birthday note to herself.

She wrote:

“The Wonder Child! HAPPY. BIRTHDAY. OLUWABUKUNMI!!AYANFE. JESU.! Which of God’s Blessings is not worth celebrating in my life!!! Indeed! OLUWABUKUNMI! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

I’m surrounded with love. I’m singled out for Blessings. I’m positioned for Greatness!

I carry the touch of Happiness! I’m an Embodiment of Great Energy! I represent the Presence of the Most High!

live a life of fulfillment! I’ve created my own success lane! I’m Living the best of God’s wishes for me! Today! My heart and soul is joyful for all that God has made possible for me! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU wonder Child!”

