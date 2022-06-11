“I’m here to shoot my shot” – Man sends lady a DM on Facebook; now set to marry her after 2 months

Rowland Anosike, a Nigerian man, landed his shot on the perfect target after sending a direct message to a lady on Facebook, telling her he was in her inbox to “shoot his shot.”



Two months after their first conversation, everything is in place for them to tie the knot.

It all started in May 2022, when Rowland Anosike saw a comment by a beautiful lady on a post in Igbo TV Facebook group and thought he should follow it up.

He went into the lady’s inbox and told her categorically that he has come to shoot his shot. The lady, now his fiance told him to go ahead.

Interestingly, wedding cards and pre-wedding photos have now been released online and it has got many people excited.

Reacting, Rowland said:

“I am very grateful to have found my wife on “Igbo TV” page. I normally see her comments on that page and one of them moved me and I inboxed her. We have been chatting since May this year and we will be getting married this July 2022.”

As reactions trail, Facebook users shared their similar experiences.

