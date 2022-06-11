TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and…

I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina…

“I’m here to shoot my shot” – Man sends lady a DM on Facebook; now set to marry her after 2 months

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Rowland Anosike, a Nigerian man, landed his shot on the perfect target after sending a direct message to a lady on Facebook, telling her he was in her inbox to “shoot his shot.”


Two months after their first conversation, everything is in place for them to tie the knot.

It all started in May 2022, when Rowland Anosike saw a comment by a beautiful lady on a post in Igbo TV Facebook group and thought he should follow it up.

READ ALSO

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and…

Man narrates what happened after he took his sidechick to…

He went into the lady’s inbox and told her categorically that he has come to shoot his shot. The lady, now his fiance told him to go ahead.

Interestingly, wedding cards and pre-wedding photos have now been released online and it has got many people excited.

Reacting, Rowland said:

“I am very grateful to have found my wife on “Igbo TV” page. I normally see her comments on that page and one of them moved me and I inboxed her. We have been chatting since May this year and we will be getting married this July 2022.”

As reactions trail, Facebook users shared their similar experiences.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man seeks advice on best way to approach fiancee and mother-in-law who publicly…

I caught Emmanuel in room with another girl, I walked out and he didn’t follow…

You have no respect for your wife and children – Georgina Onuoha tackles…

“Las las na she go carry the Adeleke’s name” – Reactions as Sophia Momodu…

Lady appreciates boyfriend for sending her video of his hotel room to prove he’s…

Lady reveals what she did after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on…

Why I didn’t attend Liquorose’s birthday despite being invited – Emmanuel spills

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m here to shoot my shot” – Man sends lady a DM on Facebook; now set to marry…

#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha…

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her employer

I am done with men in my life – Tiwa Savage opens up, reveals what…

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More