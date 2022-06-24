“I’m so proud of the woman I am today” – Ini Dima-Okojie eulogizes self as she celebrates 32nd birthday with cute photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Nollywood thespian, Ini Dima-Okojie has hailed herself as she clocks a new age on her birthday, June 24th.

The jubilant birthday celebrant took to her social media page to share scribe a beautiful note to herself thanking the Lord for everything she has and is.

The actress, who recently tied the knot, also shared beautiful, glamorous birthday pictures to celebrate her momentous day.

She wrote;

“Today Is My Birthdayyyyyyyyyyyy💃🏽
In the beginning of the year, I told God that the one thing I wanted this year was to be genuinely happy… and boy did He come through!!!! I’m so proud of the woman I am today. I’m so thankful for growth, peace and so much joy. Happy Birthday to meeeeeeee and all the June babies out there”.

