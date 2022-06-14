Influencer Papaya ex gets exposed; how she was caught by wife of alleged yahoo boy bankrolling her, revealed

Famous social media influencer, Abike Halimah better known as Papaya Ex has been exposed of allegedly dating a married yahoo boy.

The report was made by the controversial blog, Gistlover, who revealed that the Yahoo boy has been the one bankrolling the influencer.

The yahoo boy sponsoring Papaya ex is said to be married but had kicked his wife (who has a kid already for him and a second on the way) out because of Papaya Ex.

The alleged fraudster has been on EFCC’s wanted list for sometime and had moved to Lekki to evade them.

On moving to Lekki he had began dating Papaya who found that he’s an extremely wealthy man but refused leaving him even when she found out he was married with kids.

When the wife of the Yahoo boy found out about Papaya, she had stormed her husband’s place at Lekki, finding Papaya ex and a messy fight had ensued.

It was reported that the fight was so messy that Papaya had been disgraced and she asked the Yahoo boy to kick his wife out of the house.

Gistlover wrote:

“Hello tueh tueh! Otun ti zeh ooo, meet the Married Yahoo bio funding Abike , papaya isonu lifestyle and always lying on influencing money. The guy na ex funaabite and a very wealthy Yahoo guy who has been on the wanted list of EFCC for a long time.

The guy don marry and he don get Pikin sef But papaya don make the guy send the legit wife commot for hin house with hin Pikin and currently pregnant with the second child Information reaching headquarters be say Na telegram fraud the guy Dey do and he has duped millions of people, naso EFCC findam come him mansion wey him build for Abeokuta but he was able to escape through back doors and he finally left Abeokuta for Lagos,Lekki to be precise and he left the wife and daughter with belle for house.

Fiam papaya see ready made man wey get plenty fraud money to sparelike mother like daughter, Papaya mama muti OYO too try inside this life oo, dated Ajimobi, dated alaafin of OYO and Na side chic she be then, but her mama matter Na later, long story short the guy wife sha hear say Papaya don Dey knack her husband of which papaya is aware that the guy is married with kid but because of money she no gree comot , Na him buy papaya Benz , even this recent Mecca wey she go chase clout , Na the guy fund am.

The wife don Dey hear the gist say hin husband de date papaya because na island the guy dey stay now after EFCC came looking for him in Ogun state , the wife asked the husband but husband say Na lie say papaya Na olosho wey him Dey throw herself at him.

The wife con go island without informing the husband, come catch papaya for there. The matter was messy and she and papaya had a fight wey she disgrace papaya😂😂Na so side chic papaya vex say wife disgrace am ooo, come tell the guy make him pursue him wife and pikin for Lekki that night , naso leggy( his nickname ) pursue pikin and wife with belle for that night oo.

One week later he come dey beg whereas the wife told our source that she won’t be disrespected and she ended her marriage with leggy. Plenty details still Dey but I Dey wait for papaya dogs make them say pim, one seconds I scatter everywhere as he Dey Hot, i Dey wait , I come in peace.”

