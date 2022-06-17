Invest happiness, wealth, love in your child – Tonto Dikeh advises single mothers

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has tendered pertinent advice to all single mothers.

The popular actress took to her social media page to advise all single mothers to ensure that they invest love and happiness in their youngsters.

She added that as a single mother, one should not forget to love their kids unconditionally.

It is usually difficult for single mothers to cope with family and work, and lots of time, they forget to sow the seeds of happiness, love and wealth in their kids because of their busy schedule.

The actress has decided to remind single mothers that they shouldn’t forget to love their kids unconditionally.

She wrote:

“MY WHOLE LIFE IN A VIDEO FOR YOUR PLEASURE…

DEAR SINGLE MOTHERS, invest Happiness, Wealth, Love, Soeed in your child..

DEAR SINGLE MOTHERS Love your children UNCONDITIONALLY…..”

