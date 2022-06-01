TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians…

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

“It is better to be 55 and unmarried than staying in an enduring marriage’ – Toke Makinwa

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Toke Makinwa, a popular Nigerian TV personality, has stated unequivocally that she would prefer to remain unmarried rather than stay in a bad marriage.

The controversial presenter, who also works as an actress, stated on Twitter that Nigerian men define a strong woman as long suffering, emotional abuse, and a high tolerance for accepting bad behavior.

She wrote,

READ ALSO

Actor Kalu Ikeagwu drags estranged wife to court for…

“My husband cheated on me with my best friend” – Dancer…

“Society encourages that sort of narrative, women are seen as strong by the amount of beating she’s has to endure till the man was ready to give her peace. When they meet the women who stand up for themselves? Society labels them as wayward and too opinionated. Who is Society again? They automatically think being alone at a certain age means you are miserable. Would you not rather be 55 and alone than enduring BS with someone? If that’s the definition of miserable, a beg which one will you rather be?”

Toke Makinwa added,

“Nigerian men’s definition of a strong woman is long suffering, emotional abuse and a high tolerance of accepting bad behavior. You’ll hear them say “she turned the boy in me into a man”, that means her name is endurance, the woman has endured.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido is my boy – Wizkid says in interview, Nigerians react (Video)

Man narrates experience with neighbor who gave his family spoilt food to eat

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Banky W tackles Jemima Osunde over transparent outfit to Inidima Okojie’s…

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lecturer teams up with staff to forcefully shave student’s hair at bells…

2face Idibia finally speaks out on his family’s alleged marital crisis, pleads…

“It is better to be 55 and unmarried than staying in an enduring marriage’ –…

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post

“I love Inno and his 7 kids” – Annie Idibia tackles critics

Pere Egbi reacts as alleged sugar mummy gets exposed, reveals next action

Man busted after trying to dupe merchant with fake iPhone (video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More