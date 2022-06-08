“It is good renovate business center” –Netizens drag Toke Makinwa after she revealed why she did her nyash

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular TV personality, Toke Makinwa has come under fire after she opened up on why she went under the surgeon’s knife.

The reality star who was amused by the comments being left on her pages alluding that she underwent plastic surgery to increase her bum to impress men, decided to clear the air on the false claims.

According to her the reason she had done plastic surgery to increase her bum was because she liked how she looked in clothes.

Her revelation has triggered different reactions from social media users;

djmills9ja wrote: “It is good to renovate business center”

officialbobbyfredrick__ wrote: “If you did it for yourself you wont be flaunting n Y flaunting it, y’all are just doing it for men that will leave un sleep with girls rubbing Vaseline n eleaku”

