TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his…

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel…

“It takes courage to ignore red flags and love against all odds” – BBNaija star Pere

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ finalist, Pere Egbi, has taken to his Twitter account to applaud people who love their partners regardless of their very evident flaws.

The ex-housemate who was recently trolled over his alleged affairs with Rashida, the second wife of the governor of the Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, described them as strong and courageous people.

The 35-year-old actor in a Twitter post, said that it takes a lot of courage to disregard warning signs and choose to love against all odds.

READ ALSO

“Saga lost focus because of me yet made more money and…

Man narrates how his ex-girlfriend made him decide never to…

In his words,

“A person who loves another regardless of very evident flaws, is a super strong individual and one full of courage. It takes courage to look at impending danger, ignore red flags and stick to your resolve to love against all odds.

If the world were filled with more selfless people, I believe we’d generally be in a better place. That notwithstanding, let us learn to love unconditionally. Kudos to those who are already doing that.You know yourselves. Above all May we be selfless enough to let love lead us in all ramifications.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire Obi Cubana grants wish of young man who framed his Instagram comment

Oyinbo woman who got married to an Igbo man shares her experience as they mark…

Why I ended my relationship with Liquorose – Emmanuel finally spills

“Stop tagging me with him” Yul Edochie’s first daughter blows hot on trolls

Chioma reacts to Davido’s applaud on her post

Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of…

20-year-old girl dies after she was allegedly r*ped by her employer

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“It takes courage to ignore red flags and love against all odds” – BBNaija star…

My dad lost focus on priesthood because of my mum’s beauty – Lady…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke Akindele tackles…

“I don’t care what anybody says, Davido is one of the greatest artistes in the…

Young man having affair with Lekki housewife jumps down from duplex as her…

Reactions as Burna Boy’s security shoot man for confronting singer over his wife…

Queen Mercy receives N2M, and other gifts items from fans as birthday token

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More