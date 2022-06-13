Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ finalist, Pere Egbi, has taken to his Twitter account to applaud people who love their partners regardless of their very evident flaws.

The ex-housemate who was recently trolled over his alleged affairs with Rashida, the second wife of the governor of the Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, described them as strong and courageous people.

The 35-year-old actor in a Twitter post, said that it takes a lot of courage to disregard warning signs and choose to love against all odds.

In his words,

“A person who loves another regardless of very evident flaws, is a super strong individual and one full of courage. It takes courage to look at impending danger, ignore red flags and stick to your resolve to love against all odds.

If the world were filled with more selfless people, I believe we’d generally be in a better place. That notwithstanding, let us learn to love unconditionally. Kudos to those who are already doing that.You know yourselves. Above all May we be selfless enough to let love lead us in all ramifications.”