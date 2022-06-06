“It’s no longer about acquisition of wealth” – Opeyemi Aiyeola tells colleagues, urges them to stop betraying Nigeria

Popular Nollywood thespian, Opeyemi Aiyeola has asked her colleagues to desist from betraying the nation in a bid to acquire wealth.

In reaction to the recent attack in Ondo state by suspected terrorists who k!lllled scores of worshippers yesterday, June 5th 2022, the actress had made a desperate call to her colleagues to do the right thing.

She stated that it is insensitive and evil for any Nigerian celebrity to be betraying the country at this point, imploring them to do the right thing so the nation doesn’t fall.

She wrote;

“Dear colleagues, Please open ur hearts to the pain in the land. Its no longer about acquisition of wealth. Nigeria bleeds, Nigerians are ble3ing

We owe it to Nigeria to do the right thing. We can no longer throw caution to the wind”

