It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Cindy Okafor has stated that it is challenging for a woman to date a man she is richer than.
According to the reality TV star, it often leads to unnecessary competition from the man probably due to a bruised ego or inferiority complex.
Cindy, who shared her thought in an Instagram post, said that that is one of the reasons it is unhealthy to date a man who is not as rich as his woman.
She went further to say that she would not recommend women to be with a man they know they have more money than.
”Why be say if u date a guy you are richer than it always result to unnecessary competition from the guy. So unhealthy, won’t recommend”, she wrote.
See her post:
