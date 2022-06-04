TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s…

It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Cindy Okafor has stated that it is challenging for a woman to date a man she is richer than.

According to the reality TV star, it often leads to unnecessary competition from the man probably due to a bruised ego or inferiority complex.

Cindy, who shared her thought in an Instagram post, said that that is one of the reasons it is unhealthy to date a man who is not as rich as his woman.

READ ALSO

Why I will never do another surgery on my body even if I am…

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price…

She went further to say that she would not recommend women to be with a man they know they have more money than.

”Why be say if u date a guy you are richer than it always result to unnecessary competition from the guy. So unhealthy, won’t recommend”, she wrote.

See her post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Lady shares her dad’s reaction after telling him that she’s pregnant not knowing…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Man who bought his first car cries at night thinking it’s been stolen not…

“How do you want me to speak?” – Mercy Eke queries haters making fun of her Igbo…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage (Video)

Nigerians drag BBNaija’s Angel over her tweet to Wizkid (Screenshot)

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Mixed reactions trail Destiny Etiko alleged affair with Innoson Motors boss

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More