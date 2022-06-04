It’s not healthy to date a man you’re richer than – BBNaija’s Cindy

Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant, Cindy Okafor has stated that it is challenging for a woman to date a man she is richer than.

According to the reality TV star, it often leads to unnecessary competition from the man probably due to a bruised ego or inferiority complex.

Cindy, who shared her thought in an Instagram post, said that that is one of the reasons it is unhealthy to date a man who is not as rich as his woman.

She went further to say that she would not recommend women to be with a man they know they have more money than.

”Why be say if u date a guy you are richer than it always result to unnecessary competition from the guy. So unhealthy, won’t recommend”, she wrote.

See her post: