“It’s religious intolerance to have a problem with people posting ‘JESUS’ on their timelines – Pastor Emmanuel Iren says

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular clergyman, pastor Emmanuel Iren has averred that it is religious intolerance for people to have problems with those posting name of Jesus on their social media.
Yesterday, a popular trend had emerged which is reported to have started by popular gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Loads of Nigerians posted the name ‘JESUS’ on their WhatsApp and other social medias and some had apparently been criticized for it.

Pastor Emmanuel Iren has deplored the act saying it is religious intolerance to be upset with those doing so.

In his words:

It’s not just religious intolerance to walk into a Church and sh**t worshippers. It is equally religious intolerance to have a problem with people posting the name ‘JESUS’ on their timeline!”

