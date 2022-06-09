I’ve been holding it for so long and it has been eating me up – BBNaija’s Angel makes confession

Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Angel Smith has confessed something that has been eating her up for a long time.

The 22-year-old reality Tv star told her Twitter fans that the fact that she never watched ‘Harry Potter” or “Hunger Games” is holding her back and making her ashamed.

The films have received numerous accolades around the world and we’re released in the early 20th and 21st century, making it almost impossible for anyone to skip watching it.

On her official Twitter handle, she wrote:

“I finally want to make a confession, something that I’ve been holding in for so long that has been eating me up. Sigh. I never watched Harry Potter or hunger games and I am ashamed of myself.”