Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke refutes reports that he has converted to Muslim.

Yesterday, news went round that that actor has renounced his christian faith and has converted to Muslim.

A Twitter user had taken to his page to report that he had heard that the veteran thespian had converted:

“I heard that the popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revert to Islam. Alhamdulillah! Welcome to Islam, religion of peace. We welcome you wholeheartedly”.



The actor has now come out to deny and clear the air on where he stands, religiously.

” I felt it is necessary to address the elephant in the room that has been making the rounds lately. Usually, I don’t pay attention to this aimless rumours because they aren’t my cup of tea but certain lines shouldn’t be crossed. I made a movie in Ghana called ” Zanku boys” which would be out in July. The movie is about religious fanatics, someone took the pictures and it ended up with random bloggers who said I have converted. I respect all religion but I have no intention to convert my faith”.

Watch him speak: