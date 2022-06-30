TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his…

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine…

JJC Skillz announces dissolution of marriage to Funke Akindele

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular movie producer Abdul Bello also known as JJC Skills has annouced his separation with wife, Funke Akindele.

He disclosed that his marriage with the actress has been having some issues for years now.

JJC Skillz also revealed that he had moved out of the house and hasn’t been able to hold any amicable communication with the actress.

READ ALSO

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured…

I will never respect you, stay off my case – Funke…

He wrote:

“Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani finally breaks silence on his marital crisis

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Nigerians attack Anita Joseph over comment on ChaCha Eke’s failed marriage

“When I was pregnant with you, I was not ready” – Regina Daniels recounts…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

JJC Skillz announces dissolution of marriage to Funke Akindele

Your wife can prepare soup with N400 and it would last for two days – Pastor…

Nigerian couple welcome twins after over 12 years of waiting

BBNaija star, White Money reveals who he may eventually marry

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

My husband’s family stole my wedding gifts – Newly wedded bride…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More