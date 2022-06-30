JJC Skillz announces dissolution of marriage to Funke Akindele

Popular movie producer Abdul Bello also known as JJC Skills has annouced his separation with wife, Funke Akindele.

He disclosed that his marriage with the actress has been having some issues for years now.

JJC Skillz also revealed that he had moved out of the house and hasn’t been able to hold any amicable communication with the actress.

He wrote:

“Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

