“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman posing as a marriage consultant claimed that Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz recently separated because JJC Skillz refused to submit.

Following the official announcement that the veteran actress’s marriage to her spouse had ended, the woman in question voiced her opinion.

The unidentified lady suggested in a video circulating on social media that JJC Skillz would have had a house over his head if he had submitted to his wife, Funke.

While recalling the rumor of the talent manager stealing from his wife, the lady further condemned the action.

In other news; Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) International, has provided some advice to people who recently ended partnerships.

He advised both men and women to refrain from upsetting the public with their break-up tales if they have been left with a broken heart by their partner.

The clergyman continued by pointing out that neither of the people who had experienced heartbreak had cared to share some of the benefits and goodies they had when their relationship was still going strong.

