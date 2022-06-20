TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my…

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim clerics praying at Bobrisky’s N400m mansion (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of Muslim clerics who went to pray at Bobrisky’s housewarming party.

Yesterday, June 19, the crossdresser unveiled his multimillion-naira mansion and hosted an extravagant celebration that has sent tongues spinning.

Some Muslim clerics who had come to pray for the celebrity were among the attendees at his housewarming party.

READ ALSO

“Celebrate your enemy” – James Brown writes as…

Bobrisky unveils N450M smart home with lavish house warming…

The human Barbie doll was seen seated in a chair while encircled by Muslim Alfas who sat on the floor to pray for his new home in a video uploaded online.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have wondered whether their religion condones what the crossdresser does or they’re supporting him and his lifestyle simply because he is rich, hence turning a blind eye to how he makes his money.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Heartbroken man narrates what his wife did to him after finding out he’s…

0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to…

My husband doesn’t know that his two kids actually belong to my ex – Woman opens…

Funke Akindele finally breaks silence on her ‘rumoured breakup’ with husband,…

Man narrates ordeal in his marriage after losing four kids over secret hidden…

What has marriage done to me? – Married woman cries out, says she misses…

Chioma Rowland celebrates Davido with special note on Father’s Day (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Just have money in this life” – Nigerians react to video of Muslim…

Man recounts how his dad sold his taxi to pay his WAEC fee

I feel empty without him – Lady who denied her boyfriend in public cries…

Man calls out lady for organizing birthday party days after her…

Owo Killing: They killed our mother, now we are orphans – Little children…

How do I tell my boyfriend I have had 18 ab0rtions? – Lady cries out

“Love is so sweet” – Tonto Dikeh shares emotional post about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More