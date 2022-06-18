Kate Henshaw shares her experience with entitled fan

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has taken to her official twitter account to share her encounter with an entitled fan.

She stated that she had gone into a wedding venue where the fan immediately walked up to her and requested for a photo together but she kindly declined and asked the fan to give her a few minutes as she had just entered the venue.

Surprisingly, the fan got upset and left angrily despite her attempts to call her back.

She tweeted:

“People can be so rude and entitled. I just entered a wedding, I haven’t even sat down, and arranged myself. This woman walks up to me, that she wants to take a photo. I said, give me a few minutes to arrange myself. She got upset and left. I went to call her, and she ignored me.”

See her tweet below: